Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

A woman and her dog have been injured after being forced to run into neck-deep mud to escape two attacking dogs in Sydney.

The 34-year-old woman was mauled by two dogs while walking at a popular walking track by the Georges River.

Witnesses Ed and Michelle Resic said they heard the woman’s screams and called the police, directing emergency services to the stranded and almost submerged victim.

"Every time she moved the dogs would come closer. She was trying to push them [away]. We could see them attacking her," Ed told 9News.

The woman’s dog, a Jack Russell, was also attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had to use pepper spray on the dogs to stop the attack.

The woman was freed from the mud by NSW Fire and Rescue after removing her shoes and trousers.

A police officer at the scene was also rescued after becoming trapped for around 15 minutes.

The woman has a broken arm, as well as injuries to her face, neck and legs. She also requires surgery on her thumb.

Her dog was rushed to a local vet.

The two dogs responsible for the attack were being looked after by their owner's friend, who says they jumped the back fence before running loose.

The pair are now impounded, said NSW Police's Paul Callaghan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is liability for the owner of dogs, certainly dogs that go out and attack each other and that will form part of the investigation," he said.

The woman is recovering in hospital.