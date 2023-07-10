NZ signs free trade agreement with European Union

Pen has hit paper, and New Zealand and the European Union have become tighter after the signing of the free trade agreement.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was in Brussels for the historic moment to seal a deal that will remove 91% of duties on New Zealand goods and is worth an estimated $1.8 billion annually to Kiwi exporters.

While there has been much focus on the monetary benefits and value of the deal, this agreement also marks a strengthening of ties at a time when there are big geopolitical tensions.

EU president Ursula von der Leyen pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The geopolitical landscape is constantly shifting and is uncertain," von der Leyen said.

"All the more reasons for like-minded partners like us to strengthen our ties so we can navigate the different risks."

And the sentiments ring true, especially in light of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, at the end of the week.

The 31 member states will be seeking to show unity as several issues, including the inclusion of Sweden in the alliance, threaten its unification.

As an ally, New Zealand will be looking to solidify and redefine its relationship.

Last year Jacinda Ardern used her speech to NATO to warn about China and its "increasingly assertive" actions.

As a new prime minister, Chris Hipkins has so far chosen to step carefully, particularly during his recent week-long trip to China.

"New Zealand as a country, we seek to have a good and deep and broad range of relationships around the world," he said.