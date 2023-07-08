Golf
Lydia Ko bounces back at US Open after tough opening day

27 mins ago
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Source: Associated Press)

Lydia Ko bounced back from a horror first round to survive the cut through two rounds at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

The Kiwi golfer shot a quadruple bogey on the fifth hole during the first round yesterday, a start she was unable to recover from, finishing the day four-over par.

But today saw a marked improvement. Ko shot one-under during the second round thanks in part to three birdies on the opening four holes.

The result sees her tied-26th with a three-over 147.

“It was a lot better than yesterday, but apart from being five-over on No 5 I’ve played really solid," Ko said.

“Yesterday was kind of a day where I didn’t do that much wrong, but you don’t make up-and-down on a few approach shots and then a few loose shots here and there and not able to convert a few birdies. That was the difference.”

American Bailey Tardy holds a two shot lead over the rest of the field with a seven-under 137.

