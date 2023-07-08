Lydia Ko bounces back at US Open after tough opening day

Lydia Ko bounced back from a horror first round to survive the cut through two rounds at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

The Kiwi golfer shot a quadruple bogey on the fifth hole during the first round yesterday, a start she was unable to recover from, finishing the day four-over par.

But today saw a marked improvement. Ko shot one-under during the second round thanks in part to three birdies on the opening four holes.

The result sees her tied-26th with a three-over 147.

“It was a lot better than yesterday, but apart from being five-over on No 5 I’ve played really solid," Ko said.

“Yesterday was kind of a day where I didn’t do that much wrong, but you don’t make up-and-down on a few approach shots and then a few loose shots here and there and not able to convert a few birdies. That was the difference.”

American Bailey Tardy holds a two shot lead over the rest of the field with a seven-under 137.