Legendary photographer brings NZ Music exhibit to Auckland

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
30 mins ago

American music photographer Chris Cuffaro has photographed the likes of George Michael, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and No Doubt, just to name a few.

Now, he can add some of the best musicians in Aotearoa to his repertoire.

"Normally you go into shoots and you kinda know something about them. I knew zero – and every experience was a magical one," he said.

It's the first time Cuffaro has shot so many Kiwi musicians.

"One of my favourite shoots was Tiki Taane. He blew my mind. Theia – the moment she walked in, we connected. It was like lightning."

He said all of his Kiwi subjects were "just magical".

"Then Boh [Runga] was magical. And Hollie Smith and Reb Fountain were just like 'oh my God!'"

Cuffaro's NZ Music exhibition will be showing in Auckland from July 6 to July 16.

The framed and signed photographs are on sale online via Webb's Auction House, with all proceeds going to the charity MusicHelps.

