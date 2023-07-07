Business

Karen's Diner, where staff abuse patrons, in liquidation

4:18pm
The inside of a Karen's Diner

The inside of a Karen's Diner (Source: Instagram / Karen's Diner)

The parent company of Karen’s Diner in New Zealand has been put into liquidation.

Viral Ventures NZ, which is responsible for Karen’s Diner, has been placed into liquidation a month after some restaurants in Australia were closed.

Karen’s Diner was an American-styled diner where service staff could act like a ‘Karen' and treat patrons rudely with no retribution. It opened in Auckland's Mt Eden in August last year.

The insolvency firm BWA Insolvency was appointed to Viral Ventures NZ “a few days ago”, said Bryan Williams, principal of the company.

He said he has very limited information on what went wrong with the company.

“The director [of Viral Ventures NZ] has given me very scant information. The background to this is I was only appointed a few days ago, and the appointment was made as he was on a plane leaving Australia off to the UK.”

"At this stage all I’ve done is accepted the appointment, removed the assets with the consent of the landlord from the premises, and will go through the process of releasing that property.”

He said that there are 23 creditors and “up to about $34,000 owed.”

The first liquidation report is due on Tuesday.

By Jess Rayner

New ZealandFood and DrinkBusinessAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fallen Muriwai firefighters made 'best decisions they could' - wife

Fallen Muriwai firefighters made 'best decisions they could' - wife

A report released today found Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg were unaware of the imminent danger waiting for them.

26 mins ago

Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

The return of the classic flavours appears to have gone down well with chocolate lovers.

50 mins ago

DOC apologises to iwi as decomposing dolphin buried on Akl beach

DOC apologises to iwi as decomposing dolphin buried on Akl beach

4:03pm

Whakaari/White Island: More guilty pleas just days before trial

Whakaari/White Island: More guilty pleas just days before trial

2:50pm

Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

11:31am

Full video: Report released on Muriwai firefighter deaths in cyclone slip

Full video: Report released on Muriwai firefighter deaths in cyclone slip

10:56am

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road

26 mins ago

Fallen Muriwai firefighters made 'best decisions they could' - wife

Fallen Muriwai firefighters made 'best decisions they could' - wife

44 mins ago

How old are New Zealand's parliamentary political parties?

How old are New Zealand's parliamentary political parties?

50 mins ago

Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

4:22pm

Pledger retires from basketball after return from cancer battle

Pledger retires from basketball after return from cancer battle

4:18pm

Karen's Diner, where staff abuse patrons, in liquidation

Karen's Diner, where staff abuse patrons, in liquidation
1
2
3
4
5
6