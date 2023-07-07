New Zealand
1News

'Barking good result' - Dog stolen from ChCh shelter found safe

6:14pm
Buddy the dog.

Buddy the dog. (Source: Supplied)

A dog that was stolen from a Woolston shelter yesterday afternoon has been found safe by police.

The alleged theft of Buddy, who is reported to have severe arthritis and tumours, prompted pleas for his safe return.

After the shelter provided CCTV footage to police, a suspect and vehicle of interest were identified. The search took officers all the way to Timaru.

Buddy was found by the police and Timaru District Council animal officers earlier today after a search warrant was carried out on a property.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, charged with burglary.

The dog remains with the Timaru District Council and will "return to Christchurch at the soonest opportunity".

"Hopefully, after a good feed of dog biscuits," a police spokesperson said.

"We wish Buddy all the best with his scheduled surgery and hope that he soon finds his fur-ever home."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAnimalsCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Total faith': Historic Canterbury building lifted by crane

'Total faith': Historic Canterbury building lifted by crane

At 119 years old, the Kaiapoi Railway Station had the ride of its life this morning.

55 mins ago

1:54

Bull fetches mouthwatering amount at sale

Bull fetches mouthwatering amount at sale

A Stern Angus bull has sold for a "whopper" of a price after six weeks of sales.

5:52pm

DOC apologises to iwi as decomposing dolphin buried on Akl beach

DOC apologises to iwi as decomposing dolphin buried on Akl beach

4:03pm

Lotto's weird and wonderful tales of tracked down winners

Lotto's weird and wonderful tales of tracked down winners

1:21pm

0:48

This little piggy came home: roaming Auckland pig finally captured

This little piggy came home: roaming Auckland pig finally captured

9:32am

4:06

Auckland driver has fake gun pointed at them on highway

Auckland driver has fake gun pointed at them on highway

9:18am

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Climbing cocoa costs making chocolate more expensive

1:53

Climbing cocoa costs making chocolate more expensive

24 mins ago

Hipkins: NZ will embrace 'back to basics' foreign policy

2:09

Hipkins: NZ will embrace 'back to basics' foreign policy

55 mins ago

'Total faith': Historic Canterbury building lifted by crane

1:54

'Total faith': Historic Canterbury building lifted by crane

6:14pm

'Barking good result' - Dog stolen from ChCh shelter found safe

'Barking good result' - Dog stolen from ChCh shelter found safe

5:52pm

Bull fetches mouthwatering amount at sale

Bull fetches mouthwatering amount at sale

5:15pm

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road
1
2
3
4
5
6