Wrong turn near finish line costs runner over $10k in prize money

14 mins ago

A runner's wrong turn just metres from the finish line cost her victory in a 10km race in the US, and over $10,000 in prize money.

Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi was on track to defend her Peachtree Road Race title in George it appears she followed a police motorcyclist that was pulling off the course before the finish line.

She finished third, having not enough time to claim back top spot.

The race was won by Ethiopian Fotyen Tesfay, who claimed the $16,000 in prize money.

Teferi, who has run for her country at two Olympic Games, earned just under $5000 for her third place.

“I was really upset by Senbere’s mistake because she was in the front and she was leading, but she took that last turn,” Tesfay said through a translator in comments reported by the Guardian.

“I saw the finish line. At first I thought they didn’t really show us that well yesterday where the finish was.

“But after I saw that car turn, I saw the finish sign in front of me, so I pushed ahead. But I was really upset because I really planned to stick with Senbere at the finish.”

Race director Rich Kenah said Teferi appeared to have suffered a "momentary lapse in judgement".

