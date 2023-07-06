US teen 'missing' for years was held by mum as sex slave - counsellor

Revelations have emerged that a US man believed to have been missing for eight years was actually being kept by his mother as a sex slave.

Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault

Rudy Farias, now 25, appeared to be found after being classed as missing for 8 years, but community activist Quanell X says Farias has been at home the entire time, forced to sleep in his mother’s bed and be “her husband”.

Farias alleges his mother, Janie Santana, was drugging and sexually assaulting him for years, often using hallucinogens.

Quanell was present when Farias spoke to authorities, but said the young man was unable to speak when Santana was there. After she left the room, Farias spoke freely to Quanell.

Farias said during his alleged imprisonment he was made to sleep in Santana’s bed, often naked and he was forced to “play daddy” with her.

When questioned, Quanell said that he didn’t want to go into detail about the kissing, but added: “If your mother is tongue kissing you in the bed with her naked, what the hell is that? This is sick.”

Rudy said that he was “tired of her not respecting boundaries”, he told Quanell.

He said he was “living like a slave” Quanell told reporters.

“I honestly believe, based on what he was saying to us, he was drugging the hell out [of] this kid, and she convinced him he was originally in trouble for initially running away.”

The community activist said that he young mans body “has scars all over it” and emphasised that he would need psychological help.

“He’s a good kid - that kid was just severely abused.”

Quanell said that he was shocked that no arrests had been made.

“This young boy was not kidnapped by some stranger… [Farias] made it crystal clear to us that that’s where he was - in the house.

“No child should ever be treated like that by [their] own mother.”

Farias was reported as missing eight years ago by Santana, while walking his dogs. Quanell says that wasn’t true.

He said that the young man initially ran away to escape his mother, then came back home two days later. Quanell alleges that Santana told the boy that he had to hide, as he would get in trouble from the police.