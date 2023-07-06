UK broadcaster Fiona Phillips battling Alzheimer's at 62

UK broadcaster Fiona Phillips was worried people would "judge" her for her Alzheimer's battle.

The 62-year-old - whose parents both died due to the degenerative disease - was diagnosed herself a few years ago after suffering with brain fog and anxiety, and now she has opened up about her diagnosis.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "No one has known because I haven't been blaring out loud, 'oh yeah, I've got Alzheimer's.'

"And I have been so worried people will judge me or put labels on me. It's a horrible b***** secret to divulge."

The former GMTV presenter - who is being supported by her husband, ITV editor Martin Frizell - insisted the public have the wrong idea about people battling the disease.

She added: "There is still an issue with this disease that the public thinks of old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves.

"But I'm still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin and walking every day."

Fiona revealed she won't "take the Tube" anymore due to feeling "anxious" amid her health battle.

She said: "And that's awful, but this disease takes things away from you. It takes things away from who you are and the things you have always done.

"There are things I'm slightly scared about now - it is like being a child again and I just feel vulnerable, I think... And that's not me at all."

Fiona - who has children Nat, 24, and 21-year-old Mackenzie, with her husband of 26 years - is currently taking part in a trial of the drug Miridesap at University College Hospital, London.

Given her experience with both her parents, she is in talks to potentially make a documentary with ITV to help encourage conversation.

She explained: "There are so many people suffering with this awful disease around the world - and so many others who may not even know they are in the early stages of it.

"I just want to do everything I can to make it something that people are more prepared to talk about - and, crucially, something that people seek help for as early as possible."