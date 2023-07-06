Police release image of man seen in area of suspected arson

Police today released an image of a man seen in the area of a suspected arson at a Mosgiel property.

The man allegedly entered the Murray Street property two days before an arson attack on the home.

"The man was seen entering the property two evenings prior to the arson, at around 12.50am on July 2," police said in a statement.

"We know the image isn’t the best quality, but we’re hoping someone will recognise the clothing and be able to assist us."

Stuff is reporting a Syrian refugee family lives at the property where a shed was set on fire after eggs were also thrown at their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe so that it is a hate crime towards my family, and it's directly targeting the kids, my wife and me, and my home," a man living at the address told Stuff.

Police said information on the case can be provided via 105.