New Zealand
1News

Police hunting hammer-wielding dairy thieves who hospitalised 2

28 mins ago

Two people were hospitalised yesterday after an aggravated robbery in Auckland's Mount Roskill.

Police said they are investigating the attack and that they're "appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of our community".

"Our investigation is still in the early stages, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information who has not yet spoken to Police," Sergeant Chris Allan said.

He said police have "no tolerance for the disregard shown for other’s safety during this brazen robbery".

The two victims were treated overnight and have since been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.

The NZ Herald have also reported the offender used a hammer in his attack.

They said one of the victims had "blood coming down, running all over her body".

Sandringham Business Association chairperson Jithin Chittibomma told Breakfast this morning legislation in Aotearoa needs to change.

"How do we change attitudes of people like his, you can only change by changing legislation and that's what we've been advocating for."

Chittibomma said him and business owners are feeling incredibly "helpless".

"We've spoken to the right people, we've spoken to people in power, we've given them examples, but here we are, so what do we do, we're clueless."

