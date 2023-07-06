Murder charge after man found dead outside rural Wairarapa house

A man has been charged with murder as police continue to look into the death of a man outside a rural Wairarapa address.

Police were called to Te Kopi Rd in Te Whiti, east of Carterton and south of Masterton, on June 25, after a man was found dead outside an address.

The man was allegedly assaulted in a separate incident before his death, and a 32-year-old Masterton man was charged with assault.

That man's charges have now been upgraded to murder, and he will appear in the Masterton District Court tomorrow.

It comes as police wrap up their examination at the Te Kopi Rd property, although the investigation isn't over.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we would still like to hear from anyone with information that might assist our inquiries."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police on 105.