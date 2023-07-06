Entertainment
Last chance to catch Cirque du Soleil Crystal show

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
7:59am

Cirque du Soleil Crystal is bringing the circus to extreme skating at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Since its creation in 2017, the production has toured 115 cities in 12 different countries.

Creative director Rob Tannion says it's a mammoth effort to put on a show of this size.

"We travel with nearly 100 people and employ tons of locals as well in each city we visit," he said.

"The ice takes about two days to get put up and to pre-rig the arena. It's roughly 15 hours to get everything installed before we start bringing the artists in."

While much of the cast grew up on the ice, Martin Barrau started out as a pro rollerblader before being asked to join the Cirque du Soleil crew.

"Everything is impressive for me. I'm not from the ice skating or the acrobatic world so every time I see stuff backstage, I'm like, 'Whoa, they can really do that?'" he said.

It's now been six years since Barrau joined the production.

"It's pretty amazing to be part of this show. With different talented people in acrobatics and ice skating, I think it's a really good cross over."

Cirque du Soleil Crystal is showing until the end of this week.

