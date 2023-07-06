Five cars used in Thames ram-raid then driven through property

Police said five cars were used in a Thames ram-raid and then "driven carelessly" through the property overnight.

The robbery happened at a commercial premise on Mary St around 2.10am.

"Five vehicles were used to gain entry and were driven carelessly through the premise," Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.

"Significant damage was caused, and an unknown amount of goods and money were stolen. The offenders fled the scene a short time later."

Police have since recovered three of the vehicles allegedly used in the ram-raid.

There have been no arrests made.