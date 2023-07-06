New Zealand
'Disgusting' - Outrage as fence stolen from Paeroa school

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
9:06am
Paeroa Christian School says its fence has been stolen. (Source: Paeroa Christian School).

The school posted a photo of the missing portion of fence, leaving some locals outraged.

The school said on social media: "Well apparently someone needed our fence more than we did. We were only using it to keep our students safe" (sic).

One person commented: "I'll donate a panel! This is disgusting,😥 anyone else keen? And shall we just get into it and install them!"

The school's principal Royce McMurtrie told 1News he's "frustrated" by the situation.

"The fence was built with volunteer labour and you know, small schools are always on a budget so it's just frustrating."

He said he's filed a report with police and got a quote of around $1500 to get it replaced.

PlaceMakers offered to supply the panels without making a profit, which would also cost about $1500, he said.

McMurtrie added that he needs to get it fixed before the start of term three because the school is on a busy road.

"I can't risk it if the kids are playing with a ball and they accidentally kick it onto the road and follow it."

He said it's not something he wants to be dealing with in the school holidays.

"School holidays are usually meant to be a time for staff to relax and recharge so it is just a bit frustrating really."

