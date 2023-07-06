World
Bizarre clash sees man hit with own guitar, another mauled by dogs

7 mins ago

A man allegedly mauled by two dogs is calling for the canines to be put down, after a bizarre brawl saw a busker being hit with his own guitar.

Perth grandfather Karl Ziak, 61, is covering from skin graft surgery after allegedly being bitten by busker Paul Bond's dogs.

The incident began after Ziak and Bond's dogs began brawling outside the Nollamara Shopping Centre on Sunday night. Ziak allegedly beat Bond with his own instrument, 9News reports.

Bond allegedly retaliated hours later, slashing Ziak's tyres with a knife. This is when the pair themselves got into an altercation and Bond's dogs attacked.

"They just grabbed, they took chunks out of me," Ziak told 9News.

"They bit right through. Lucky I still got some left but they ripped the whole meat off."

Ziak said he has bite marks across his head, arms and legs, with some of the wounds being so deep they're to the bone.

"If it would have been a child [bitten] they would have been dead."

Bond claims his dogs are harmless and he is the victim.

"I busk down the shops regularly and people love my dogs," he said.

"I was assaulted, my dogs got involved, they're being punished now as well."

Bond has been charged over the alleged attack but said the problem isn't his dogs.

"They haven't attacked people, they've got a problem with Karl and Karl's dog."

The future of the dogs lies in the hands of the City of Sterling, but Ziak said he knows what is needed.

"You can love animals but once an animal draws blood, I think it's time to go."

