Watch: Williamson gives injury update in cute game with daughter

Kane Williamson has given New Zealand cricket fans something to get both giddy and gooey over with an injury update featuring his daughter, Maggie.

Williamson posted a video on social media of him taking "throwdowns" from his daughter at home.

“First competitive game back! Nice to have [bat] back in hand,” Williamson wrote.

In the video, he compliments Maggie on her "awesome throw" before blocking it, noting it "seamed in" after taking a sharp turn from hitting a floor rug.

Among the almost 240,000 fans that reacted to the post, Daryl Mitchell had one of the better responses for his captain in saying Maggie bowled "just like her dad".

ADVERTISEMENT

The short update came after Williamson announced last month he hasn't shut the door on playing at this year's Cricket World Cup in October despite rupturing his ACL in the IPL earlier this year.

The Black Caps captain has spent his time since rehabilitating which currently involves physio sessions six days a week and consists of all sorts of controlled movement exercise and time on the bike.

"There’s been some good progress and I’m putting in the time, but the steps are small and that’s what it’s about, taking those small steps forwards and minimising the backwards ones," Williamson told 1News last month.

New Zealand is likely to name its squad in August, meaning they would be taking a punt if they were to select Williamson.

In his favour is the length of the tournament – more than a month – which could give selectors an eye to naming him in the squad with the outside chance he would be available for the latter pool stages or the first knockout games, if New Zealand makes it that far.

“I haven’t thought too much about that," he said. "I don’t know what the rulings are around that from a squad perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the focus for me is getting it right regardless of the tournaments that are ahead. It’s within any athlete's want to return as quickly as possible but not compromise the effort that goes in to make sure it’s strong and ready.”