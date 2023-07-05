US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

A US Subway store caused controversy after posting a joke about the recent Titan submersible on its outdoor advertising sign.

The Rincon, Georgia store wrote, "Our subs don't implode" on its road facing sign.

The move stirred up a negative reaction on social media, with many Twitter users calling it inappropriate.

"Not only is this distasteful, it's just sad. Do better," wrote a Twitter user under a picture of the sign.

"This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives," another person commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News reports that Subway's head office made sure the text was removed from the sign.

"We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business," a Subway spokesperson said.

"The sign has since been removed."

It comes after five people died when the Titanic tourist submersible they were in imploded near the sea floor two weeks ago.

Oceangate company chief executive Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and father and Pakistani British billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman lost their lives in the tragedy.