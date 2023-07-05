Store owner injured in aggravated Hastings robbery

Police are seeking the public's help after a store owner was injured in an aggravated robbery in Hastings last night.

Police say around 7.30pm, a man entered a store on Fitzroy Ave armed with a weapon and demanded money.

He then allegedly took the cash register before getting into a red or maroon four-door sedan and fleeing the scene.

The store owner suffered minor injuries during the attack and "was understandably very shaken by what had occurred", police said.

Police are now working to identify and locate the man responsible.

"We’re asking anyone who recognises this man or his distinctive clothing to please come forward and speak with us."