Ruby Tui among those granted Farah Palmer Cup exemption

By Kimberlee Downs, 1News Sport Reporter
9 mins ago
Ruby Tui, pictured during the Black Ferns' victory over England in the final of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park.

Ruby Tui, pictured during the Black Ferns' victory over England in the final of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Black Ferns superstar Ruby Tui will be able to play in this year's Farah Palmer Cup competition after New Zealand Rugby today issued an exemption for its centrally contracted players, despite an objection from one of the country's biggest unions.

1News can reveal an email was sent by the governing body to the provincial unions last week, citing the rapid evolution of the women's game as one of the reasons for the eligibility exemption. New Zealand Rugby also sought feedback on its proposal to push back the requirement for players to be available from week three of the competition to week five.

Tui was among the names mentioned as being among those potentially affected, after being named in the Counties Manukau squad last week.

Provincial union sources 1News spoke to were broadly in support of the move, one calling it "common sense" to allow one of the game's biggest drawcards to play.

However, Auckland Rugby did not support the exemption, taking issue with it being exclusive to centrally contracted players.

The union told 1News in a statement that it had "proposed the exemption be extended to all local players and Super Rugby Aupiki players returning from overseas competitions".

"NZR have considered all PU feedback and have decided to proceed with implementing their proposed exemption for the FPC."

When asked to respond, New Zealand Rugby told 1News: "After seeking feedback from Provincial Unions, and with the support of the NZRPA [New Zealand Rugby Players Association], New Zealand Rugby has approved an exemption for centrally contracted players who are currently playing offshore or on extended leave to be eligible to play in the Farah Palmer Cup provided they are named in a team's playing 23 before the fifth match of the season."

There were also questions raised over whether Tui would be eligible for the Black Ferns in their upcoming six-team WXV tournament involving the likes of New Zealand, England and France without the exemption.

WXV will be the biggest rugby showcase to hit New Zealand shores since last year's World Cup.

1News understands eligibility rules require players to play in the domestic competition preceding the selection of a national team.

However, the NZR board also has discretionary powers to grant an exemption to this requirement.

