New Zealand
1News

One injured after bats used in Ōtāhuhu aggravated burglary

8:06am
"A group of female offenders were reported to be causing damage to the property with bats," police said.

"A group of female offenders were reported to be causing damage to the property with bats," police said. (Source: 1News)

A person has been hospitalised after an aggravated robbery involving bats in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu overnight.

The incident took place on Albion Road about 3.15am.

"A group of female offenders were reported to be causing damage to the property with bats," police said.

"An occupant of the address was located with moderate injuries and was later transported to hospital for assessment.

"Our enquiries are still in the early stages into the circumstances of the incident, including whether parties are known to each other."

Police will conduct a scene examination today.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run

Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run

Police think the driver may have information about the June 25 incident which has left William Newton fighting to recover. from his injuries.

7:22pm

Teacher at ChCh girls' school shared nudes, did sex acts with student

Teacher at ChCh girls' school shared nudes, did sex acts with student

The teacher, Taurapa, started messaging the 16-year-old on Snapchat, before their relationship became sexual.

Mon, Jul 3

Hooded thieves use power tool during North Waikato burglary

Hooded thieves use power tool during North Waikato burglary

Mon, Jul 3

1:57

'Not about KFC': Youths off roof after standoff at justice facility

'Not about KFC': Youths off roof after standoff at justice facility

Mon, Jul 3

8:03

Teen offenders now on facility roof more than 24 hours

Teen offenders now on facility roof more than 24 hours

Sun, Jul 2

Youths spend night on roof of Auckland justice facility

Youths spend night on roof of Auckland justice facility

Sun, Jul 2

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Champion Chestnut defends title at July 4 hot dog contest

Champion Chestnut defends title at July 4 hot dog contest

35 mins ago

'Where's the chemistry?' Shock at leaked science curriculum draft

'Where's the chemistry?' Shock at leaked science curriculum draft

50 mins ago

Ex-Scotland rugby player dies in paragliding accident

Ex-Scotland rugby player dies in paragliding accident

8:17am

UN nuclear agency approves Japan's radioactive water release plan

8:48

UN nuclear agency approves Japan's radioactive water release plan

8:06am

One injured after bats used in Ōtāhuhu aggravated burglary

One injured after bats used in Ōtāhuhu aggravated burglary

7:46am

More staff stood down after 'similar' OT facility fight incident

11:05

More staff stood down after 'similar' OT facility fight incident
1
2
3
4
5
6