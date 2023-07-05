One injured after bats used in Ōtāhuhu aggravated burglary

A person has been hospitalised after an aggravated robbery involving bats in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu overnight.

The incident took place on Albion Road about 3.15am.

"A group of female offenders were reported to be causing damage to the property with bats," police said.

"An occupant of the address was located with moderate injuries and was later transported to hospital for assessment.

"Our enquiries are still in the early stages into the circumstances of the incident, including whether parties are known to each other."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police will conduct a scene examination today.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.