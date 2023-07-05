Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

A man has been charged with murder after a Hamilton woman died in hospital following reports of a "serious assault".

Police were called to reports of someone being "seriously assaulted" at a Kahikatea Drive property on Saturday night.

There a woman was found with injuries and she was taken to hospital where she died two days later.

"Our sincere condolences are with her family at this difficult time," police said in a statement.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with her murder.