Man arrested after trying to pull driver from car in Hamilton

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to pull a driver from their car in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred about 1.10am this morning when the man was seen acting "suspiciously" near the traffic lights at the intersection of Wairere Drive and River Rd.

When a vehicle stopped at the lights, the 28-year-old approached it and tried to pull the driver out so he could steal it.

"The driver was able to get free and drive away from the area," a police spokesperson said.

The man quickly fled to nearby Harrowfield but was arrested by police soon after.

Hamilton City Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie said the man was able to be arrested thanks to the city's CCTV cameras at traffic lights, operated by the council group CitySafe.

"CitySafe staff had noticed the man acting suspiciously in the bushes near the intersection and alerted police to the behaviour.

"Officers were then dispatched and responding at the time the man approached the vehicle," he said.

The man has since appeared in the Hamilton District Court, charged with assault with attempt to rob.