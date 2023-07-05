New Zealand
1News

Man arrested after trying to pull driver from car in Hamilton

52 mins ago
A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to pull a driver from their car in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to pull a driver from their car in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning. (Source: 1News)

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to pull a driver from their car in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred about 1.10am this morning when the man was seen acting "suspiciously" near the traffic lights at the intersection of Wairere Drive and River Rd.

When a vehicle stopped at the lights, the 28-year-old approached it and tried to pull the driver out so he could steal it.

"The driver was able to get free and drive away from the area," a police spokesperson said.

The man quickly fled to nearby Harrowfield but was arrested by police soon after.

Hamilton City Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie said the man was able to be arrested thanks to the city's CCTV cameras at traffic lights, operated by the council group CitySafe.

"CitySafe staff had noticed the man acting suspiciously in the bushes near the intersection and alerted police to the behaviour.

"Officers were then dispatched and responding at the time the man approached the vehicle," he said.

The man has since appeared in the Hamilton District Court, charged with assault with attempt to rob.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Murder charge after man found dead outside rural Wairarapa house

Murder charge after man found dead outside rural Wairarapa house

The victim has also been named as 32-year-old Masterton man James Michael Gill.

39 mins ago

0:24

Logging truck goes over edge at Lake Taupō

Logging truck goes over edge at Lake Taupō

SH1 near Lake Taupō's Te Pōporo (Bulli Point) will be closed from 7am tomorrow while the logging truck is removed from the scene.

5:08pm

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

4:50pm

Crime needs 'sticks' as well as 'carrots' - Luxon

Crime needs 'sticks' as well as 'carrots' - Luxon

2:52pm

3:47

Rotorua Lakes Council wins case, ensures emergency hotels are safer

Rotorua Lakes Council wins case, ensures emergency hotels are safer

2:49pm

Hamilton truckies rally behind boy for his birthday

Hamilton truckies rally behind boy for his birthday

2:30pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Ruby Tui among those granted Farah Palmer Cup exemption

Ruby Tui among those granted Farah Palmer Cup exemption

26 mins ago

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

39 mins ago

Murder charge after man found dead outside rural Wairarapa house

0:24

Murder charge after man found dead outside rural Wairarapa house

48 mins ago

Tourism group RealNZ to sell off some of its businesses

Tourism group RealNZ to sell off some of its businesses

52 mins ago

Man arrested after trying to pull driver from car in Hamilton

Man arrested after trying to pull driver from car in Hamilton

6:06pm

Warriors keeping mum on plans for expectant dad Shaun Johnson

Warriors keeping mum on plans for expectant dad Shaun Johnson
1
2
3
4
5
6