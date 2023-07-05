Man accused of murdering baby in South Australia

A man has been arrested over the murder of a 17-month-old baby in South Australia.

Ronan Davies was taken to hospital on June 7 with severe head and internal injuries.

He died two days later.

Police say the young boy had been returned to his father by a friend who’d been caring for him.

However, when the father was unable to wake Ronan, he called the South Australia Ambulance Service, who took him to hospital.

Today, police confirmed a 30-year-old man has been taken into custody and charged with baby Ronan’s murder.

Police allege the man injured the child while in his care, before returning him to his father.

He’ll appear in an Adelaide court later today.