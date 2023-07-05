Everything including the kitchen sink: Man sells life on Marketplace

One Australian man is offering the chance for a Facebook member to live life in his shoes — literally.

Steven Tol, based on the Gold Coast, has put his entire life up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, selling his job, home, cars and possessions in what he calls a package deal.

"They literally just step into my shoes and the name changes," he told 9News.

The buyer would get a fully furnished four-bedroom home, inclusive of an NZ$8630 lounge suite, entertainment system and an outdoor bar.

Tol said that his trucking business is also on the market, telling 9News: "It's easy to operate and very simple, no stress, no dramas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pretty well anyone could step in, it would take me half a day to teach them."

All of this for a cool NZ$2.3 million.

The plan is for Tol to "walk out" of his life and go travelling, with nothing more than a backpack and a suitcase.

"I even have friends, if they want friends, they're only around the corner," Tol joked.

He said to 9News that there is one thing in his home that is not included — his partner.

"A lot of them want her but they're not having her, she's mine."

Tol told 9News that he wants a family to make this purchase, "maybe teenagers or young adults that can enjoy everything in the house".