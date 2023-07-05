Entertainment
Claim Becker went to extreme lengths to hide horse from debt collector

45 mins ago
Sharlely Lilly Becker with Boris Becker.

Sharlely Lilly Becker with Boris Becker. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Boris Becker’s estranged wife has accused him of keeping prize horses in his bedroom to hide them from debt collectors.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, had son Amadeus, 13, with Sharlely Lilly Becker before they split in 2018, but after years of legal wranglings the pair are still not divorced and Lilly has now mocked the shamed tennis star over his bankruptcy battle.

She tells an upcoming ITV documentary called Boris Becker: Rise and Fall: "The guy tries to go into the master bedroom but Boris had hid the horses. You have to pay taxes on them and he hadn’t.

"You see the funny side of the story because you walk into the bedroom and there’s a horse. I’m sorry, that’s funny."

Lilly says dad-of-four Boris took the step when assessors turned up at his Majorca mansion in 2017, around the time he had declared himself bankrupt.

Boris denies not paying taxes and hiding the animals in the documentary, set to air on July 13.

It also tells how the tennis prodigy blew £100million on his playboy lifestyle.

Lilly has also recently called on Boris to fulfill his “obligations to his son”.

She told Germany’s Bild newspaper: "Boris seems to think he is more intelligent than everyone.

"So I look forward to him soon fulfilling his obligations to his son."

The pair’s rift comes after Boris was freed in December after serving only eight months of a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for hiding £2.5 million in assets during his bankruptcy proceedings.

Lilly has claimed Boris has not paid her any maintenance or school fees for their son Amadeus for the last 10 months.

In February, she branded Boris a “devil” in another chat with Bild.

She said: “Boris can be charming and loving when he wants to, but also extremely hurtful with words. A devil.

“Prison didn’t make Boris a better person. Boris lives in his world in which everything revolves around Boris Becker.

“It is not my fault he went to prison. He ruined his reputation all by himself.

“Boris doesn’t care whether we're doing well or badly. We used to have an honest love.

“When I started to emancipate myself in marriage, there were arguments. Also because of Boris’ lies about his finances.”

Asked by Bild if Boris was capable of showing love, Lilly added: “Boris loves his children and his mother. In the form in which love is possible for him.”

Boris announced in February 2009 on German TV he and Lilly were getting married and they got hitched four months later in St Moritz, Switzerland.

They had Amadeus in February 2010 but eight years later the pair announced they had separated, before they launched into a series of court hearings in which they accused each other of “unreasonable behaviour”.

Silver Ferns unveil Netball World Cup dress named Manawarau

Silver Ferns unveil Netball World Cup dress named Manawarau

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy
