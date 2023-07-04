New Zealand
Twitter slow to remove Christchurch terror attack content

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
9:21pm
Twitter has again come under fire for failing to take quick enough action to remove content showing the Christchurch terror attack.

According to the White Rose Society, which is an online group of self-described anti-fascists, footage of the shooting has often been freely circulating on Twitter since Elon Musk took the top job.

The organisation says a version of the live stream was removed by the social media company on Monday, but only after it’d gained more than 150,000 views over two days, and hundreds of retweets.

The clip, which was posted with the caption "how to end the Paris riots in under 24 hours", was removed from the site after the account behind it was suspended.

A spokesperson for the White Rose Society told 1News the organisation was "concerned" the live stream continues to appear on Twitter.

The group says it was the second time the video was spotted in a week and is worried the microblogging site has become less effective at spotting hateful content.

"There appears to be no measures in place at Twitter to prevent footage of any future neo-Nazi mass shootings being shared on the platform," a spokesperson said.

"It doesn't fill us with confidence to see Elon Musk flirting on his Twitter account with various far-right ideas and actors, including the Great Replacement conspiracy theory which helped radicalise the Australian shooter."

1News has confirmed Australia’s eSafety Commission also received reports about the video shortly before it was removed.

Twitter was approached for comment, however 1News received an automatic reply just moments after sending questions through.

The response was "💩".

Twitter signed on to the Christchurch Call and had been working on automatic tools to detect harmful content. However, since Musk took over the company, some contractors responsible for content moderation have also left.

On March 20, 2019, the video was banned by former Chief Censor David Shanks, who said "much of the sound and imagery is horrific".

