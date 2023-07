One person has been killed after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Hamilton overnight.

The crash happened on River Road in Horsham Downs on the rural outskirts of the city.

"Police were called at around 11.40pm after a car crashed into a tree," a police spokesperson said. "Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene.

"The road was blocked but reopened around 4.45am.

"The serious crash unit attended.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway."