McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

Athletics coach Jeremy McColl has resigned and been banned 10 years from Athletics NZ following an investigation into his behaviour with athletes which found a number of inappropriate actions, including sexual references towards athletes who were minors.

Athletics NZ released a statement this morning confirming McColl's departure, adding the pole vault coach had "accepted that his conduct as a coach was, over a number of years, improper and inappropriate, amounting to serious misconduct and a breach of Athletics NZ’s policies".

McColl, who coached Eliza McCartney to an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, and has worked with Olivia McTaggart, was stood down last month after a reported formal police complaint related to an incident 15 years ago, leading Athletics NZ to launch their own investigation.

"The investigation found that Mr McColl had acted improperly in a number of ways, including the improper treatment of athletes in the coaching environment (including failure to adequately manage injuries), inappropriate comments to athletes in training sessions, findings of harassment, and of inappropriate communication with athletes through social media and text messages," Athletics NZ said in a statement.

"Aggravating features of the conduct included that communication with athletes included inappropriate sexual references and that a number of the athletes were minors."

Athletics NZ noted McColl "cooperated" with the investigation and following the report’s finding, tendered his resignation to Athletics NZ.

"He has also agreed that it would be inappropriate for him to continue to be involved in the sport," it said.

"McColl will be banned from any involvement in athletics in New Zealand for 10 years."

In tendering his resignation, McColl said, "I unreservedly apologise for the harm caused to these athletes and recognise that my conduct was not in line with Athletics NZ’s policies or rules and was harmful and inappropriate".

Athletics NZ added they would cooperate with any investigations by appropriate authorities following last month's report of a police complaint.

However, the report into McColl's actions will remain confidential to protect those involved.

"Athletics NZ wishes to apologise to the athletes involved for the harm they have suffered while training with Mr McColl. A key part of building and protecting a culture of safety is ensuring that unsafe and inappropriate actions are called out, investigated, and action taken.

"Athletics NZ recognises the courage of the athletes who came forward to raise their concerns in this case. Those athletes, and all involved in the process, are entitled to be treated respectfully, and to have their privacy respected."