Sport
1News

McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

37 mins ago
Eliza McCartney is encouraged by coach Jeremy McColl during 2017.

Eliza McCartney is encouraged by coach Jeremy McColl during 2017. (Source: Photosport)

Athletics coach Jeremy McColl has resigned and been banned 10 years from Athletics NZ following an investigation into his behaviour with athletes which found a number of inappropriate actions, including sexual references towards athletes who were minors.

Athletics NZ released a statement this morning confirming McColl's departure, adding the pole vault coach had "accepted that his conduct as a coach was, over a number of years, improper and inappropriate, amounting to serious misconduct and a breach of Athletics NZ’s policies".

McColl, who coached Eliza McCartney to an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, and has worked with Olivia McTaggart, was stood down last month after a reported formal police complaint related to an incident 15 years ago, leading Athletics NZ to launch their own investigation.

"The investigation found that Mr McColl had acted improperly in a number of ways, including the improper treatment of athletes in the coaching environment (including failure to adequately manage injuries), inappropriate comments to athletes in training sessions, findings of harassment, and of inappropriate communication with athletes through social media and text messages," Athletics NZ said in a statement.

"Aggravating features of the conduct included that communication with athletes included inappropriate sexual references and that a number of the athletes were minors."

Athletics NZ noted McColl "cooperated" with the investigation and following the report’s finding, tendered his resignation to Athletics NZ.

"He has also agreed that it would be inappropriate for him to continue to be involved in the sport," it said.

"McColl will be banned from any involvement in athletics in New Zealand for 10 years."

In tendering his resignation, McColl said, "I unreservedly apologise for the harm caused to these athletes and recognise that my conduct was not in line with Athletics NZ’s policies or rules and was harmful and inappropriate".

Athletics NZ added they would cooperate with any investigations by appropriate authorities following last month's report of a police complaint.

However, the report into McColl's actions will remain confidential to protect those involved.

"Athletics NZ wishes to apologise to the athletes involved for the harm they have suffered while training with Mr McColl. A key part of building and protecting a culture of safety is ensuring that unsafe and inappropriate actions are called out, investigated, and action taken.

"Athletics NZ recognises the courage of the athletes who came forward to raise their concerns in this case. Those athletes, and all involved in the process, are entitled to be treated respectfully, and to have their privacy respected."

SportAthletics

SHARE ME

More Stories

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

Tori Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games for the United States, was found dead last month, aged 32.

Wed, Jun 14

Kenya rewards runner with $57k, house for breaking world records

Kenya rewards runner with $57k, house for breaking world records

Distance runner Faith Kipyegon was given the rewards by Kenyan President William Ruto as a congratulations for breaking two world records in the space of a week.

Wed, Jun 14

Kipyegon sets 2nd world record in a week with new 5000m mark

Kipyegon sets 2nd world record in a week with new 5000m mark

Sat, Jun 10

Fresh talks underway to bring Osei-Nketia back for world champs

Fresh talks underway to bring Osei-Nketia back for world champs

Tue, Mar 28

1:41

Jake Robertson speaks on brother's drugs ban - 'Anger won't help me'

Jake Robertson speaks on brother's drugs ban - 'Anger won't help me'

Fri, Mar 24

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

Thu, Mar 23

2:14

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

10 mins ago

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

20 mins ago

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

36 mins ago

North Canterbury police inquire into reports of loud boom

North Canterbury police inquire into reports of loud boom

37 mins ago

McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

45 mins ago

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out
1
2
3
4
5
6