Man missing for months, last seen at West Auckland address

Police are appealing for the public's help finding a man who's been missing for months, amid worries for his safety.

Chan Win Hing, 55, was last seen on May 11 at an address in West Auckland's Titirangi.

He was officially reported missing later that month on May 26.

"Police are concerned for Mr Win Hing's welfare and want to ensure he is safe.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen Mr Win Hing since the 11th of May, or anyone who has information on his possible whereabouts," a police spokesperson said today.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 105.