World
1News

Expert sounds warning over kids wearing puffer jackets in car

10:30am

While providing plenty of warmth over winter, a safety expert is encouraging parents not to to strap their children into a car seat while wearing a popular clothing item.

Head of Kidsafe in Australia Holly Fitzgerald said in the event of a crash, a puffer jacket could in fact make things worse for a restrained youngster.

That's because even at low speeds, the air in the jacket can compress, creating a dangerous slack in the harness, she told 9 News.

"We don't want any air pockets or padding between the harness traps and the child's body," Fitzgerald said.

When first strapped in while wearing a puffer jacket a child may appear secure.

Once the jacket is removed, however, there is slack in the straps - highlighting the potential danger.

"In the event of a sudden stop, the child may be flung out or ejected from the child car restraint," she added.

There is also a risk of children overheating while wearing the jacket - with the snug safety seat already adding a layer of insulation.

Plunket had advice about using child car seats safely on its website.

WorldAccidentsTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Australian man has arm severed in fireworks mishap

Australian man has arm severed in fireworks mishap

The 23-year-old is understood to have undergone surgery in a bid to have the arm reattached.

1:11pm

At least 51 people killed Kenya crash, 32 injured

At least 51 people killed Kenya crash, 32 injured

A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.

Sat, Jul 1

Airline CEO apologises for using private jet after cancelled flights

Airline CEO apologises for using private jet after cancelled flights

Sat, Jul 1

Woman's leg amputated after moving walkway accident in Thai airport

Woman's leg amputated after moving walkway accident in Thai airport

Fri, Jun 30

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

Thu, Jun 29

1:47

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

Thu, Jun 29

1:32

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

10 mins ago

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

The stars to watch at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup

21 mins ago

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

Canada man who opened heroin, meth shop dies of overdose

36 mins ago

North Canterbury police inquire into reports of loud boom

North Canterbury police inquire into reports of loud boom

38 mins ago

McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

McColl resigns after 'serious misconduct' as Athletics NZ coach

46 mins ago

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out

Police officer, suspect killed in US hospital shoot-out
1
2
3
4
5
6