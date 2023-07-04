Expert sounds warning over kids wearing puffer jackets in car

While providing plenty of warmth over winter, a safety expert is encouraging parents not to to strap their children into a car seat while wearing a popular clothing item.

Head of Kidsafe in Australia Holly Fitzgerald said in the event of a crash, a puffer jacket could in fact make things worse for a restrained youngster.

That's because even at low speeds, the air in the jacket can compress, creating a dangerous slack in the harness, she told 9 News.

"We don't want any air pockets or padding between the harness traps and the child's body," Fitzgerald said.

When first strapped in while wearing a puffer jacket a child may appear secure.

Once the jacket is removed, however, there is slack in the straps - highlighting the potential danger.

"In the event of a sudden stop, the child may be flung out or ejected from the child car restraint," she added.

There is also a risk of children overheating while wearing the jacket - with the snug safety seat already adding a layer of insulation.

