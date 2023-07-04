Climbers rescued from Remarkables after 12-hour search effort

Two climbers who became stuck on the side of The Remarkables, triggering an avalanche, were rescued after a 12-hour effort over the weekend.

The men, who are in their mid-twenties, called the police for help shortly after 5pm on Saturday. They told the police that they had taken shelter in a rock bivvy after becoming lost trying to walk back to the ski field during a storm.

The men, who were taken by surprise by the rapid change in weather, had minimal food and rescue supplies — one silver rescue blanket between them — and conditions were deteriorating.

Although they were dressed properly for climbing, they were wet and cold. Mobile phones with a navigation app on them meant they could tell rescuers where they were.

Police Search and Rescue personnel teamed up with members of the Alpine Cliff Rescue to rescue the pair, an effort which took more than 12 hours.

Two attempts were made to drop the Alpine Cliff Rescue team into the rescue area via helicopter but both attempts had to be called off due to high winds and whiteout conditions.

The decision was made for four members of the Alpine Rescue Team to go in on foot.

A police 4WD transported the members to the ski field and NZ Ski staff provided transport to the top of the field on a groomer. It was now shortly after midnight.

Constable Pepper Ruston, Otago Lakes District Police Search and Rescue, said: "Conditions were treacherous, with blizzard conditions and a temperature of -8 degrees Celsius."

By 2.20am on Sunday the rescue team reported that they were within a few hundred metres of the climbers but were having to move with caution due to the significant avalanche risk.

Shortly after 4.30am the climbers were found and were assisted by the Alpine Cliff Rescue team to leave the ski field.

They arrived at the Search and Rescue base at 7am.

Ruston said the men were "assessed and found to be medically fit — albeit cold, tired and embarrassed."

The men had researched the weather conditions but were caught unaware due to the rapid change in weather, Ruston said.

They were not carrying a first aid kit, or an avalanche kit, and they only had one rescue blanket and a small amount of food.

They did have cell phones and were able to provide the police and rescue team with their location, which sped up the search. However, they should have had a locator beacon or more navigation equipment.

Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue team coordinator Russ Tisley said: "We recommend doing thorough research before heading into the backcountry.

"Taking the time to check and plan for the worst could save your life — and prevent others from having to risk theirs to come to your aid."

"The NZ Avalanche Advisory gives a regional avalanche forecast for present conditions and is recommended to all backcountry and climbing parties to get up-to-date and current conditions in the back country."

Potential hikers and climbers are encouraged to check the NZ Avalanche Advisory website.

"If you're going in via a ski field then check-in with the ski patrol, let them know where you're headed and then let them know when you return," Tisley said.

"Just because an area is accessible doesn't mean it shouldn't be treated with respect — conditions can change rapidly."