Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Māori health advocates call on Govt for 'urgent' alcohol law reform

35 mins ago

Māori public health leaders are calling on the Government to take urgent action on prioritising alcohol law reforms after a study from the University of Otago last week revealed alcohol as the most harmful drug in Aotearoa.

Hāpai te Hauora general manager for Māori Public Health Tara Dymus said the figures have not come as a surprise for most, especially when it comes to statistics for Māori.

"Mōhio pai mātou, kei runga a Ngāi Māori i roto i ngā tataunga e pā ana ki te waipiro (We already know that Māori are top of the statistics when it comes to alcohol)."

The main concern for public health experts such as Dymus is that the Government are too slow to act on alcohol-related issues.

"I tēnei wā tonu, ehara te kāwanatanga e kaha whakamahia, e kaha hangaia ana ngā rauemi, ngā ture kia kaha pana I tēnei ngāngara te waipiro (Our Government is not doing enough to build strong resources, as well as laws to combat this huge problem that is alcohol)."

A community-based marae programme in Wainuiomata has helped whānau get back on track after battling with addictions.

The main mentor of the programme and veteran actor Jim Moriarty (Ngāti Toa) said the focus for the Government should be on educating the next generation on taboo topics such as alcohol.

"I don't think we're gonna get rid of it overnight, but to me, it's about conscientizing and educating our people about how to use it responsibly, if at all."

By Moana Makapelu Lee, Ethan Oneroa

Te Ao Māori

