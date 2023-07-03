Covid-19: 6578 cases as numbers continue to fall, 23 deaths

There have been 6578 Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, June 26 to Sunday, July 2.

Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest numbers coming after 7702 cases were reported the week before.

As at midnight Sunday there were 182 people in hospital with the virus.

Five people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-three more people with the virus have died.

One was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, two were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Thirteen were women and 10 were men.

Of the 23 deaths reported today, nine were from Auckland, four were from Canterbury, two each were from Waikato and Southern, and one each were from Northland, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral, Whanganui, Wellington and Nelson Marlborough.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 3138.