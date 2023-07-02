World
Associated Press

Syrian air defence missile explodes over northern Israel

8:34pm
Israeli authorities inspect the remains of a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket.

Israeli authorities inspect the remains of a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket. (Source: Associated Press)

Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs early Sunday causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement.

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the air defenses shot down some of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

Israeli authorities did not comment on the airstrike on Homs. But the military said one of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded over Israeli territory without causing any damage. Israeli police said the rocket’s remains landed in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

In response to the rocket, Israeli jets struck the air defense battery from where the anti-aircraft rocket was launched. The military said it also struck other targets, without elaborating.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

The last suspected Israeli airstrike on Syria was on June 14, near the capital Damascus that left one soldier wounded.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.

WorldMiddle East

SHARE ME

More Stories

3 Israeli soldiers, Egyptian officer killed in gunbattle at border

3 Israeli soldiers, Egyptian officer killed in gunbattle at border

Israel said the Egyptian border guard crossed into Israel and killed the three soldiers before he was fatally shot by troops.

Sun, Jun 4

World's most expensive licence plate fetches whopping $23.7m

World's most expensive licence plate fetches whopping $23.7m

The plate surpassed the previous record holder, which also sold in Dubai for NZ$22.5 million back in 2008.

Fri, Apr 14

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria

Sun, Apr 9

Attacks in Israel, West Bank kill three in worsening violence

Attacks in Israel, West Bank kill three in worsening violence

Sat, Apr 8

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza, as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza, as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates

Fri, Apr 7

Former UN weapons inspector reflects on Iraq War 20 years on

Former UN weapons inspector reflects on Iraq War 20 years on

Tue, Mar 21

2:47

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

42 mins ago

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

9:25pm

Person dies after being struck by train in Wellington

Person dies after being struck by train in Wellington

9:05pm

Police name man found dead in Gisborne river after crash

Police name man found dead in Gisborne river after crash

8:34pm

Syrian air defence missile explodes over northern Israel

Syrian air defence missile explodes over northern Israel

7:57pm

Meet the Tairāwhiti residents determined to save flood-hit homes

13:45

Meet the Tairāwhiti residents determined to save flood-hit homes

7:40pm

Sarah Ferguson feels 'lucky to be alive' after successful mastectomy

Sarah Ferguson feels 'lucky to be alive' after successful mastectomy
1
2
3
4
5
6