Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

40 mins ago
Desert Road, State Highway 1 is closed due to icy conditions.

Desert Road, State Highway 1 is closed due to icy conditions.

Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru is closed due to icy conditions.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

Diversions are in place.

"Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation."

Manawatu-Wanganui

