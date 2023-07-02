Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru is closed due to icy conditions.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.
Diversions are in place.
"Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation."
