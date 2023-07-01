New Zealand
1News

Four armed youths arrested after two Auckland robberies

4:02pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Two aggravated robberies in the Auckland region this morning have resulted in four youths being arrested, police said.

Inspector Jason Homan said the first incident took place at a commercial premises on Mahia Rd in Manurewa around 9.20am.

"The four people entered the shop armed with weapons, however left with nothing when a fog cannon and panic alarm were triggered. Police attended the area and made initial inquiries," he said.

Soon after, three people armed with a tyre iron entered a commercial premises on Henderson Valley Road in Henderson around 10.10am.

"They jumped the counter while the shopkeepers were in a back room, stealing cigarettes," Homan said.

"A fog cannon was activated, and three people got into a car which fled the scene.

"CCTV cameras picked up the vehicle travelling along Great North Road in Glen Eden, when the Eagle helicopter was able to gain sight of it.

"Police units on the ground attempted to use road spikes to stop the vehicle but this was unsuccessful."

The vehicle sped along the motorway and was eventually abandoned at Ngāti Ōtara Park, and police dog units were able to track down and arrest the four occupants.

"Charges are being considered," Homan finished.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Driver rams police car before hitting tree in Auckland CBD

Driver rams police car before hitting tree in Auckland CBD

A family in a car witnessed the crash on Nelson St, and told 1News they feared for their safety.

2:21pm

0:24

Alleged hate crime after teen attacked inside Akl Countdown

Alleged hate crime after teen attacked inside Akl Countdown

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old mildly autistic member of the LGBTQIA+ community said they were harassed and kicked on their way home from school.

11:49am

Wave of hot ash and rocks described in Whakaari court docs

Wave of hot ash and rocks described in Whakaari court docs

6:30am

Auckland's 'KFC seal' caught after big day out on the town

Auckland's 'KFC seal' caught after big day out on the town

6:11pm

0:16

Man charged with arson after fire lit at Wellington fire station

Man charged with arson after fire lit at Wellington fire station

Fri, Jun 30

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

Fri, Jun 30

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Madonna was trying to 'keep up with dancers fraction of her age’

Madonna was trying to 'keep up with dancers fraction of her age’

4:02pm

Four armed youths arrested after two Auckland robberies

Four armed youths arrested after two Auckland robberies

3:30pm

Prince Harry's lawyer puts price on damages sought in tabloid lawsuit

Prince Harry's lawyer puts price on damages sought in tabloid lawsuit

3:05pm

Citizenship door opens for Kiwis in Australia

Citizenship door opens for Kiwis in Australia

2:48pm

Airline CEO apologises for using private jet after cancelled flights

Airline CEO apologises for using private jet after cancelled flights

2:21pm

Driver rams police car before hitting tree in Auckland CBD

0:24

Driver rams police car before hitting tree in Auckland CBD
1
2
3
4
5
6