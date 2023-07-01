Four armed youths arrested after two Auckland robberies

Two aggravated robberies in the Auckland region this morning have resulted in four youths being arrested, police said.

Inspector Jason Homan said the first incident took place at a commercial premises on Mahia Rd in Manurewa around 9.20am.

"The four people entered the shop armed with weapons, however left with nothing when a fog cannon and panic alarm were triggered. Police attended the area and made initial inquiries," he said.

Soon after, three people armed with a tyre iron entered a commercial premises on Henderson Valley Road in Henderson around 10.10am.

"They jumped the counter while the shopkeepers were in a back room, stealing cigarettes," Homan said.

"A fog cannon was activated, and three people got into a car which fled the scene.

"CCTV cameras picked up the vehicle travelling along Great North Road in Glen Eden, when the Eagle helicopter was able to gain sight of it.

"Police units on the ground attempted to use road spikes to stop the vehicle but this was unsuccessful."

The vehicle sped along the motorway and was eventually abandoned at Ngāti Ōtara Park, and police dog units were able to track down and arrest the four occupants.

"Charges are being considered," Homan finished.