Photos: Vast weapons haul in Austrian raid on far-right biker gang

6:28am
Austrian authorities have seized large amounts of drugs and weapons in a raid on a far-right biker gang tied to organised crime.
Austrian authorities have seized large amounts of drugs and weapons in a raid on a far-right biker gang tied to organised crime.

Austrian authorities said overnight they have seized large amounts of drugs and a vast arsenal of firearms in a raid on a far-right biker gang tied to organised crime.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that police searched properties in Upper Austria and detained 10 people on suspicion of breaching firearms, narcotics and extremism laws.

Police seized grenade launchers, about 35 rifles, 25 submachine guns, 100 pistols and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition during the raids earlier this week, ORF reported.

They also confiscated Nazi paraphernalia such as swastika flags, military uniforms and helmets, as well as a kilogram of cocaine and five kilograms of cannabis.

Officials said the suspects were members of a branch of the Bandidos biker club that has been trying to gain a foothold in Austria.

Tabloid daily Krone reported that the raids were sparked by investigations resulting from the 2022 discovery of firearms and ammunition in a vehicle belonging to a German man.

