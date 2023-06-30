World
Handbag 'smaller than grain of salt' sells for over $100k at auction

13 mins ago
The tiny handbag.

The tiny handbag. (Source: MSCHF)

A handbag that's "smaller than a grain of salt" has sold for over NZ$100,000 at auction in the US, BBC reports.

The microscopic green bag is a replica of one made by luxury handbag designer Louis Vuitton, but has no connection to the world-famous brand.

To be able to actually see the bag, a microscope is needed as it only measures 657 x 222 x 700 micrometres.

The art piece was sold by the New York art collective MSCHF, who are infamous for their controversial designs.

The handbag's microscope.

The handbag's microscope. (Source: MSCHF)

They said the bag is "narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it."

The bag is made of photopolymer resin and was constructed by a 3D printer that makes other tiny objects.

It comes with a microscope and display, so that the buyer can see the details of their new, microscopic handbag.

Close up view of the microscopic bag.

Close up view of the microscopic bag. (Source: MSCHF)

BBC reports that the MSCHF team has been embroiled in several legal battles, being taken to court by Nike and Vans.

When asked about the Louis Vuitton branding, chief creative officer Kevin Wisner said: "We are big in the 'ask forgiveness, not permission' school."

