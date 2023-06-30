14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings

Police are appealing for the public's help after a 14-year-old girl was chased down the street and assaulted in Hastings.

The incident on Heretaunga Street West occurred about 7pm on Saturday.

"A 14-year-old girl and her friend walked past a group of youths sitting nearby the fountain," Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said.

"An unknown female emerged from the group and knocked the 14-year-old girl to the ground.

"The unknown female chased the victim down the street and continued to assault her."

The assault stopped when a member of the public stepped in, and police are asking the public to help identify the assailant.

She had her hair tied back in a white scrunchy and was wearing a black puffer jacket over a long sleeve black Adidas top with white Adidas stripes running down the sleeves, police said. She had on blue distressed mom jeans with rips at the knees, and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 105.