New Zealand
1News

14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings

6:21am
The assault stopped when a member of the public stepped in, and police are asking the public to help identify the assailant.

The assault stopped when a member of the public stepped in, and police are asking the public to help identify the assailant. (Source: 1News)

Police are appealing for the public's help after a 14-year-old girl was chased down the street and assaulted in Hastings.

The incident on Heretaunga Street West occurred about 7pm on Saturday.

"A 14-year-old girl and her friend walked past a group of youths sitting nearby the fountain," Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said.

"An unknown female emerged from the group and knocked the 14-year-old girl to the ground.

"The unknown female chased the victim down the street and continued to assault her."

The assault stopped when a member of the public stepped in, and police are asking the public to help identify the assailant.

She had her hair tied back in a white scrunchy and was wearing a black puffer jacket over a long sleeve black Adidas top with white Adidas stripes running down the sleeves, police said. She had on blue distressed mom jeans with rips at the knees, and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

The organisation came under fire for the speed of its distributions following major weather events in the North Island.

8:33pm

11:07

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace

A "reckoning" for the arts may be under way, with one artist already asking for art she donated to Sir James to be returned.

8:30pm

2:16

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

6:19pm

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3:01pm

Tiger Brokers to pay $900k after mishandling suspicious activity

Tiger Brokers to pay $900k after mishandling suspicious activity

1:00pm

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

12:15pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

England cuts Aus lead to 138 after two days of 2nd Ashes test

England cuts Aus lead to 138 after two days of 2nd Ashes test

18 mins ago

Tim Brown's Allbirds launching world's first carbon-neutral shoe

4:23

Tim Brown's Allbirds launching world's first carbon-neutral shoe

25 mins ago

Post Malone to play NZ show later this year

Post Malone to play NZ show later this year

36 mins ago

France braced for third violent night after 17yo killed by police

4:49

France braced for third violent night after 17yo killed by police

6:28am

Photos: Vast weapons haul in Austrian raid on far-right biker gang

Photos: Vast weapons haul in Austrian raid on far-right biker gang

6:21am

14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings

14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings
1
2
3
4
5
6