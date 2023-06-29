Tall Blacks: Adams had 'positive' World Cup talks before injury

Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron has revealed there have been "positive" talks with Steven Adams recently although the injured NBA star doesn't feature in the extended New Zealand squad named today.

Cameron announced a squad of 21 this afternoon for the Tall Blacks' busy 2023 which features three friendly tournaments as build up to the FIBA World Cup in August.

"This has been an 18-month, two-year journey with all the windows that we've gone through and planned and there's been a lot of people who have given themselves over that time and have missed out on making this extended squad," Cameron told 1News.

"We've still got a pretty big group to narrow down to 14 and then eventually 12."

Kiwi NBA fans have once again had their hopes of watching the 11-year NBA veteran Adams in the black singlet dashed.

Adams has never played for New Zealand since making it big in the US - a stance he's carried with him after falling out with Basketball NZ over the financial demands he and his family previously faced that stopped him playing at age-grade levels.

Steven Adams defends Stephen Curry. (Source: Associated Press)

But the tension has eased in recent years, with Adams saying he would run out for the Tall Blacks "when the time is right".

Cameron told 1News this afternoon his talks with Adams - someone he goes way back with having coached him at the Wellington Saints when the centre was still a schoolboy - backed that chat.

Recent dialogue between the two had been "positive" but his knee injury late in January with the Memphis Grizzlies, which sidelined him for the rest of the NBA season and playoffs, ended any chance of Adams appearing at the World Cup.

"That's something we've supported him with," Cameron said.

"That knee injury, it's not good for anyone and it ruled him out of the playoffs.

"He's not too sure with his knee but I know it's not great but at least the communication channels were open prior and he was open.

"We just hope he's okay."

When asked if he thought a fit Adams would have made himself available for the World Cup, Cameron said he felt it could have come together.

"He was playing pretty amazing ball for the Grizzlies.

"I think every team wants him on their team... it was really positive because the comms were good."

Cameron did offer some hope for Kiwi basketball fans in the not-so-distant future.

"We've got an Olympic year next year and there's still a few windows to go in between that and the qualifier," he said.

World Cup on the horizon

Reuben Te Rangi lays in a basket against Lebanon in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

In the meantime, Cameron's focus is on the present. His squad features many familiar faces, with the Webster and Fotu brothers all named and regulars such as Finn Delany, Shea Ili and Jordan Ngatai joining them.

Cameron said he was excited to get the squad together.

"We'll come together, we'll set our goals and expectations and standards and everyone is pretty excited," he said.

The Tall Blacks will meet for a training camp next month before flying out for two friendlies against Japan at the start of August.

From there, they'll head to Germany for the Basketball SuperCup where they will play Canada as well as China or Germany before wrapping up their build-up at the FIBA Solidarity Cup in China with games against the host nation and Italy.

After that, it's on to the World Cup where only 12 of the players named today will take on global powerhouse USA, Jordan and NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with Greece.

Tall Blacks Extended Squad

Corey Webster, Dan Fotu, Ethan Rusbatch, Finn Delany, Flynn Cameron, Hyrum Harris, Isaac Fotu, Izayah Le'Afa, Jordan Hunt, Shea Ili, Jordan Ngatai, Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Reuben Te Rangi, Sam Mennenga, Sam Timmins, Tai Webster, Taine Murray, Taylor Britt, Tohi Smith-Milner, Walter Brown, Yanni Wetzell.

