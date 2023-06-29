Environment
1News

King Charles orders heating turned down to cut emissions

2:00pm
King Charles

King Charles (Source: Supplied)

King Charles has ordered heating be turned down in royal homes to cut emissions.

The detail was noted in the annual Sovereign Grant report, which outlines the royals' taxpayer-funded spending and income.

Royal treasurer Michael Stevens said inflationary pressures has also led to an increase in the prices of goods and services.

"This reporting period relates to a year in which inflationary pressures saw the price of many goods and services increase significantly for all organisations, in particular with regards to the cost of fuel and energy," he said.

The monarch's advice to turn down heating to 19 degrees is also in line with his long-term promise to cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

Last month, the monarch had ordered heating in the palace's swimming pools be turned down.

"He probably thinks the whole thing is environmentally unsound, because the palace pool water has chemicals and has to be heated. It doesn’t fit with his exercise regime or his world view,” a source told The Times.

Reuters reports Royal spending rose by 5% to $223 million (107.5 million GBP) in the last annual report, with additional income falling to $20 million (9.8 million GBP).

Queen Elizabeth's funeral had cost a total of $336 million (162 million GBP) the British Government said in May.

WorldUK and EuropeEnvironmentRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

"The spider was very fast, and about 10cm in size," Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Catherine Atterton said.

11:57am

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the players intervened.

7:04am

Prince William launches project to end long-term homelessness in UK

Prince William launches project to end long-term homelessness in UK

Tue, Jun 27

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Mon, Jun 26

Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan Great Expectations spin-off show

Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan Great Expectations spin-off show

Mon, Jun 26

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Mon, Jun 26

3:04

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:21pm

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

17 mins ago

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

0:20

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

20 mins ago

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

2:23

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

48 mins ago

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

2:43pm

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

2:20pm

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued
1
2
3
4
5
6