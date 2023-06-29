Inside Parliament: Another minister facing questions

Another Cabinet Minister is facing questions, while the race for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti is heating up with a new Labour candidate in the mix, replacing Meka Whaitiri. This week, the 1News parliamentary press gallery team discuss what it all means on Inside Parliament.

Read on and listen below.

Last night it emerged concerns were raised by two government department heads over working relationships in Minister Kiri Allan's office.

One was regarding a staffer on secondment from the Department of Conservation — Allan was previously the Conservation Minister.

Another issue was raised by National Emergency Management Agency chief executive David Gawn, who said he was aware of concerns regarding relationships in the minister's office with staff who were being seconded there from NEMA and that he was aware that action was taken.

Allan has said she was not aware of any issues and the Prime Minister's Office said not formal complaints were made about Allan.

It meant the minister — who had taken a week off over mental health struggles — had to front media questions today, a developing situation senior political reporter said is currently "as clear as mud".

Meanwhile, Labour has announced its new candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti. The Māori electorate, which runs much of the length of the east coast of the North Island, from East Cape to Wainuiomata near Wellington, is currently represented by Meka Whaitiri.

In a move that shocked her caucus colleagues, Whaitiri — a minister at the time — split from the Labour Party to defect to te Pāti Māori. Now technically an independent MP, Whaitiri will contest the seat for te Pāti Māori at the general election.

But this week, Labour announced its new candidate — Cushla Tangaere-Manuel. Tangaere-Manuel is well known in Māori broadcasting and has been heavily involved at the East Coast rugby union, and 1News deputy political editor Maiki Sherman said she will be a strong candidate up against Whaitiri.

It's also been a big week for Chris Hipkins, who is in China on a massive trade mission, toeing a fine line of diplomatic relations with our biggest trading partner.

Inside Parliament is the 1News politics podcast — you can find it on all good podcasting apps.