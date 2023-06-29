Politics
1News

Inside Parliament: Another minister facing questions

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
7:17pm

Another Cabinet Minister is facing questions, while the race for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti is heating up with a new Labour candidate in the mix, replacing Meka Whaitiri. This week, the 1News parliamentary press gallery team discuss what it all means on Inside Parliament.

Read on and listen below.

Last night it emerged concerns were raised by two government department heads over working relationships in Minister Kiri Allan's office.

One was regarding a staffer on secondment from the Department of Conservation — Allan was previously the Conservation Minister.

Another issue was raised by National Emergency Management Agency chief executive David Gawn, who said he was aware of concerns regarding relationships in the minister's office with staff who were being seconded there from NEMA and that he was aware that action was taken.

Allan has said she was not aware of any issues and the Prime Minister's Office said not formal complaints were made about Allan.

It meant the minister — who had taken a week off over mental health struggles — had to front media questions today, a developing situation senior political reporter said is currently "as clear as mud".

Meanwhile, Labour has announced its new candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti. The Māori electorate, which runs much of the length of the east coast of the North Island, from East Cape to Wainuiomata near Wellington, is currently represented by Meka Whaitiri.

In a move that shocked her caucus colleagues, Whaitiri — a minister at the time — split from the Labour Party to defect to te Pāti Māori. Now technically an independent MP, Whaitiri will contest the seat for te Pāti Māori at the general election.

But this week, Labour announced its new candidate — Cushla Tangaere-Manuel. Tangaere-Manuel is well known in Māori broadcasting and has been heavily involved at the East Coast rugby union, and 1News deputy political editor Maiki Sherman said she will be a strong candidate up against Whaitiri.

It's also been a big week for Chris Hipkins, who is in China on a massive trade mission, toeing a fine line of diplomatic relations with our biggest trading partner.

Inside Parliament is the 1News politics podcast — you can find it on all good podcasting apps.

New ZealandInside ParliamentPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Incompetent': Opposition MPs slam Jan Tinetti's 'ignorant' conduct

'Incompetent': Opposition MPs slam Jan Tinetti's 'ignorant' conduct

Tinetti was found not guilty of deliberately misleading Parliament, but was found to have shown a "high degree of negligence".

4:19pm

Education Minister Tinetti not guilty of contempt of Parliament

Education Minister Tinetti not guilty of contempt of Parliament

The committee found her actions arose from a "high degree of negligence", however.

1:33pm

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

11:59am

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

11:30am

2:01

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins taking stardust-free approach in China

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins taking stardust-free approach in China

10:27am

3:39

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

Wed, Jun 28

4:21

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

Fri, Jun 23

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

1:47

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

37 mins ago

Watch: Chimpanzee awestruck looking at first open sky in 28 years

0:49

Watch: Chimpanzee awestruck looking at first open sky in 28 years

39 mins ago

Dyslexia advocate interrupts select committee, says Govt is failing

Dyslexia advocate interrupts select committee, says Govt is failing

46 mins ago

How to respectfully and legally dispose of a loved one's ashes

4:12

How to respectfully and legally dispose of a loved one's ashes

55 mins ago

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

11:07

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

58 mins ago

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace

2:16

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace
1
2
3
4
5
6