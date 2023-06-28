Huge blow to industry as Power Rangers ending production in NZ

International hit series Power Rangers is leaving New Zealand after being produced on our shores for more than 20 years.

The news has shocked members of the film industry, who've called it a huge loss for the cast and crew who've been a part of the show.

The production company, Hasbro, confirmed the news to 1News in a statement but didn't say why it was discontinuing filming here.

"We are committed to keeping Power Rangers fresh by reimagining the brand and how we bring our entertainment content to life for our consumers", a spokesperson said.

After 10 years of production in the United States and Japan, the show was brought to New Zealand in 2002 — so it could be made for cheaper.

Since then, it's brought in more than $340 million to the local economy, as well as providing a pathway for local actors and crew into the industry.

Actress Sally Martin worked on the first season of the show in New Zealand — Power Rangers Ninja Storm.

"I was the only female ranger in my series and one of two Kiwis. I'd worked for a few years within the industry, but nothing could prepare me for that kind of schedule and style of shooting".

Ria Vandervis and Teuila Blakely have also worked on the show throughout the years, with Blakely starring in the upcoming season as Commander Shaw in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

"Between the crew and the cast, it's just this amazing feeling and bond, and I'm gutted to see it leave our shores production-wise", Blakely said.

Some members of the industry believe it could be connected to New Zealand's film tax rebate, which currently sits at 20%, with an extra 5% if the production meets certain criteria.

President of the Screen Production and Development Association Irene Gardiner said it's important New Zealand is competitive on the world stage.

"That's one of the nervous things for our producers who work on international productions, is maybe we're not quite competitive as we might be in the world at 20-25%", she said.

The 30th and final season shot in New Zealand is set to be released later this year.

"We've been in communication with teams to ensure they are set up for success in their next adventures", a Hasbro spokesperson said.

"We've had the pleasure of working with such incredible and talented teams in New Zealand and plan to keep close for any future projects that may be a fit for Power Rangers or across any other of our future entertainment productions".

Additional reporting by Wayne Chettleburgh