Michael Bublé swayed by Hilary Barry's singing

It's not every day you get to sing with Michael Bublé, so the heat was on Hilary Barry when her interview with the Canadian crooner took a surprise turn.

The Seven Sharp co-host sat down with Bublé ahead of his Auckland show and took up an impromptu offer to sing Up Where We Belong.

She didn't quite nail the opening line — mostly because she couldn't remember the words — but Hilary's singing training quickly came back to him, and the duo were able to make a good job of a difficult song.

"I put you under a lot of pressure. You sing beautifully, though," Bublé told Hilary.

Bublé was so impressed with her that he wondered whether the Seven Sharp audience knew of her hidden talent: "We [Bublé and New Zealand] want to know how you sound in the shower. That's the question everyone has on their mind right now."

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for Hilary's singing was because, earlier that day, Bublé saw a couple performing at the Auckland Fish Markets.

He would later invite them to his concert and sing Up Where We Belong.

Vanessa Abernethy and Johnny Gorbey sang alongside the 47-year-old crooner in front of 12,000 screaming fans at Auckland's Spark Arena.

He spotted them on one of his family outings in Auckland.

“Every day is an adventure … we [Bublé and his family] don’t stay in the hotel room.”

The singer reckons no other place in the world reminds him of his home country, Canada, more than New Zealand does. When Hilary apologised for the bad weather the country faced over the weekend, Bublé was genuinely confused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m Canadian. This s**t is warm!" he said.

"They got to stop me from taking my shirt off when I’m here.”

He was also happy meeting all his fans in public, taking selfies with many of them.

During the interview, Hilary asked the King of Romance for advice on behalf of Kiwi blokes. That advice: “Don’t listen to me”. He says when he’s onstage, he is playing a character, and he is not that “smooth” in real life.

Before the interview ended, Hilary shared some affirmations with Bublé, which she claims she goes through with Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells each night.

"I am strong ... I am smart ... I am loved ... and I am enough"

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of those affirmations, Hillary asked the crooner if he felt ready for his show.

“Now the pressures on you [Hilary Barry] because now that you told me that you’re coming to the show tonight, if I look out there and you aren’t shaking that ass … I am going to be so down and disappointed.”

Bublé wasn't disappointed, and he didn't disappoint his thousands of fans and their husbands, including Mr and Mrs Barry in Row V.