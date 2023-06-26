Entertainment
Seven Sharp

Michael Bublé swayed by Hilary Barry's singing

9:30pm

It's not every day you get to sing with Michael Bublé, so the heat was on Hilary Barry when her interview with the Canadian crooner took a surprise turn.

The Seven Sharp co-host sat down with Bublé ahead of his Auckland show and took up an impromptu offer to sing Up Where We Belong.

She didn't quite nail the opening line — mostly because she couldn't remember the words — but Hilary's singing training quickly came back to him, and the duo were able to make a good job of a difficult song.

"I put you under a lot of pressure. You sing beautifully, though," Bublé told Hilary.

Bublé was so impressed with her that he wondered whether the Seven Sharp audience knew of her hidden talent: "We [Bublé and New Zealand] want to know how you sound in the shower. That's the question everyone has on their mind right now."

The reason for Hilary's singing was because, earlier that day, Bublé saw a couple performing at the Auckland Fish Markets.

He would later invite them to his concert and sing Up Where We Belong.

Vanessa Abernethy and Johnny Gorbey sang alongside the 47-year-old crooner in front of 12,000 screaming fans at Auckland's Spark Arena.

He spotted them on one of his family outings in Auckland.

“Every day is an adventure … we [Bublé and his family] don’t stay in the hotel room.”

The singer reckons no other place in the world reminds him of his home country, Canada, more than New Zealand does. When Hilary apologised for the bad weather the country faced over the weekend, Bublé was genuinely confused.

“I’m Canadian. This s**t is warm!" he said.

"They got to stop me from taking my shirt off when I’m here.”

He was also happy meeting all his fans in public, taking selfies with many of them.

During the interview, Hilary asked the King of Romance for advice on behalf of Kiwi blokes. That advice: “Don’t listen to me”. He says when he’s onstage, he is playing a character, and he is not that “smooth” in real life.

Before the interview ended, Hilary shared some affirmations with Bublé, which she claims she goes through with Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells each night.

"I am strong ... I am smart ... I am loved ... and I am enough"

At the end of those affirmations, Hillary asked the crooner if he felt ready for his show.

“Now the pressures on you [Hilary Barry] because now that you told me that you’re coming to the show tonight, if I look out there and you aren’t shaking that ass … I am going to be so down and disappointed.”

Bublé wasn't disappointed, and he didn't disappoint his thousands of fans and their husbands, including Mr and Mrs Barry in Row V.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Elton John takes stage at Glastonbury for 'emotional' last UK show

Elton John takes stage at Glastonbury for 'emotional' last UK show

The star wowed crowds a striking in gold suit and his iconic pink glasses.

10:04am

Lewis Capaldi has audience help him finish Glastonbury set

Lewis Capaldi has audience help him finish Glastonbury set

The 26-year-old pop singer, who has Tourette's syndrome, says he plans on taking a mental health break after he struggled to perform.

Sun, Jun 25

1:23

Mick Jagger gifts partner Melanie Hamrick a promise ring

Mick Jagger gifts partner Melanie Hamrick a promise ring

Fri, Jun 23

Pink Floyd album gets planetarium treatment in Dunedin

Pink Floyd album gets planetarium treatment in Dunedin

Thu, Jun 22

3:48

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

Wed, Jun 21

4:40

Taylor Swift announces Aus tour, Kiwi fans miffed as NZ misses out

Taylor Swift announces Aus tour, Kiwi fans miffed as NZ misses out

Wed, Jun 21

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

9:49pm

Ryan Reynolds expands sporting capital with F1 investment

Ryan Reynolds expands sporting capital with F1 investment

9:30pm

Michael Bublé swayed by Hilary Barry's singing

4:51

Michael Bublé swayed by Hilary Barry's singing

9:10pm

Sex workers reflect on 20 years of decriminalisation

2:14

Sex workers reflect on 20 years of decriminalisation

8:55pm

Private birthing centre in South Akl at risk of closing doors

2:11

Private birthing centre in South Akl at risk of closing doors

8:40pm

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

8:33pm

Blind man's wife facing deportation after INZ rejection

4:43

Blind man's wife facing deportation after INZ rejection
1
2
3
4
5
6