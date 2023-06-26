Health
Covid-19: Two children under 10 among 36 deaths, 7702 cases

1:56pm
Thirty-six more people with the virus have died.

Thirty-six more people with the virus have died. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 7702 Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, June 19 to Sunday, June 25.

Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest numbers coming after 8544 cases were reported the week before.

As at midnight Sunday there were 181 people in hospital with the virus.

Five people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Two were less than 10 years old, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Seventeen were women and 19 were men.

Of the 36 deaths reported today, seven were from Auckland region, six were from Canterbury, four were from the MidCentral District, three each were from Northland, Waikato and Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District, Whanganui and the Southern District, and one each were from Taranaki and the Wellington region.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 3117.

