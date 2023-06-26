New Zealand
1News

Blind man's wife facing deportation after INZ rejection

51 mins ago

New Zealand resident Alamoni Langi relies on Mele, his wife of six years, who is his constant companion.

Blind since the age of 15 and physically disabled due to a stroke Alamoni says without her, he'd be lost.

The couple has been fighting for Mele's residency since their marriage in 2017, but Immigration New Zealand doesn't believe their relationship is a legitimate one.

This is despite a raft of evidence — at least 36 documents ranging from bank statements, to letters from two church leaders, a neighbour who is a doctor, disability groups, medical authorities and community members all saying the Langis are a couple.

The pair first met in Tonga in 2016 and reconnected in Auckland the following year when Mele visited New Zealand and was at the same kava event as Alamoni.

Lawyer Soane Foliaki says there is a cultural disconnect between Immigration NZ and his Pasifika clients and it beggars belief that the large amount of evidence has been ignored.

"The officers need to understand and I don't think they do — and Tonga is a small country and a small community — if you marry you marry, you are respected as a married couple."

Speaking in Tongan, Alamoni, who was a widower when he met his current wife, tells 1News that if the worst was to happen and Mele was sent back to Tonga, her not being with him would cause his death.

The Langis say they were devastated when they were told by Immigration NZ that their marriage wasn't real.

In a statement, Immigration NZ says it has sympathy for the couple's plight and is keen to resolve it.

However, the agency's Richard Owen says it believes it made the right decision to reject Mele's application in 2021.

He lists advice for the couple, such as providing documentation showing they are in a stable relationship and applying under section 61 of the Immigration Act — all of which their lawyer has already tried to do and been rejected.

Soane says these sorts of decisions are not unusual.

"They have taken someone who was law-abiding, who had a valid visa and turned her into someone who is unlawful, and all they need to do is serve her a deportation order, put her in the cells and put her on the plane."

New ZealandAucklandImmigration

SHARE ME

More Stories

Private birthing centre in South Akl at risk of closing doors

Private birthing centre in South Akl at risk of closing doors

A charitable foundation built the 20-room facility before securing Government funding, which was denied.

29 mins ago

2:11

Auckland boatshed 'day bach' sells for over $2 million

Auckland boatshed 'day bach' sells for over $2 million

The shed has no bedrooms or bathrooms, and the new owners will have to pay for it outright.

2:20pm

More details emerge of Auckland flood victim's tragic death

More details emerge of Auckland flood victim's tragic death

5:20am

2:09

Theatre has a new home in New Zealand's most diverse community

Theatre has a new home in New Zealand's most diverse community

Sun, Jun 25

1:56

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

Sun, Jun 25

Body found on Orewa beach after man didn't return from dinghy trip

Body found on Orewa beach after man didn't return from dinghy trip

Sun, Jun 25

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Sex workers reflect on 20 years of decriminalisation

2:14

Sex workers reflect on 20 years of decriminalisation

29 mins ago

Private birthing centre in South Akl at risk of closing doors

2:11

Private birthing centre in South Akl at risk of closing doors

44 mins ago

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

51 mins ago

Blind man's wife facing deportation after INZ rejection

4:43

Blind man's wife facing deportation after INZ rejection

8:15pm

Woman stands at theatre after booster cushion taken away

6:35

Woman stands at theatre after booster cushion taken away

7:51pm

National clarifies exceptions to sentence discount cap policy

2:05

National clarifies exceptions to sentence discount cap policy
1
2
3
4
5
6