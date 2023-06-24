New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Tairāwhiti remains in a state of local emergency as heavy rain sets in

6:41pm
Flooding on State Highway 2 in Otoko in Tai Rāwhiti District.

Flooding on State Highway 2 in Otoko in Tai Rāwhiti District. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Metservice is forecasting some easing in heavy rain sweeping Tairāwhiti, but a red rain warning is still in place until midday Sunday.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said more than 40 roads were closed, and 35 families were sheltering in evacuation centres as of Friday night. The region is under a state of emergency until Sunday.

More than 150 people had evacuated their homes, and about 14 families were cut off by floodwaters in the Tolaga Bay region.

On Saturday morning, police said State Highway 50 between Ongaonga and Tikokino was closed due to surface flooding.

MetService predicted a drop in rainfall and intensity — but Civil Defence said these remained significant amounts, and people should not become complacent.

70 to 100mm of was expected to fall south of Tolaga Bay, and 150mm to 200mm north of Tolaga Bay. Coastal and low-lying areas could now expect 40mm to 80mm.

Peak rain intensities had also dropped from 15mm to 20mm per hour, down from 20 to 25mm.

Orange heavy rain warnings were in place for Hawke's Bay, Taihape and Manawatū, as well as in the Nelson and Marlborough regions until 7pm tonight.

Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence said 11 evacuation centres were open, while another five were on standby.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz urged residents to get in contact if they needed help.

"Our region is already so saturated, so we are expecting more landslides, we have a lot of surface flooding already on our roading network," she said.

"We are asking our community to be our ears and eyes on the ground to let us know if there is any place that they need assistance, and we will come and help them."

She said the area was prepared to weather the storm, and some communities had pre-emptively evacuated ahead of this weekend.

Fire and Emergency sent two crews in late on Friday to help with flooding in Tai Rāwhiti.

It said one crew left from Hawke's Bay at 5pm and another landed from Auckland at Gisborne at 8.30pm.

They could help in multiple ways, Assistant National Commander Steve Turek said in a statement last night.

A separate flood rescue crew in Auckland had not been sent.

Any water rescue, if required, was being carried out by Surf Life Saving crews, Turek said.

This was standard practice in Tairāwhiti, and FENZ had "the utmost confidence in the arrangement" to meet local needs.

"We are working within a declared state of emergency and therefore under the control of Tairāwhiti Civil Defence," he said.

"The flooding currently being experienced, while significant, is not beyond the capability of local multi-agency resources."

FENZ began training six flood rescue teams after Cyclone Gabrielle, but most of them were not fully equipped yet or operational until mid-July.

However, the Auckland team has been standing up for longer, since shortly after the January Auckland Anniversary Day floods.

Mood gloomy in rural community as cyclone clean-up already delayed

A Tairāwhiti farmer said the mood was gloomy in the rural community.

Federated Farmers meat and wool chair Toby Williams said farms were already fragile so any rain would have a big impact.

He said many farmers gave up on cyclone clean-up work a few weeks ago because it was too wet and dangerous.

"Things aren't great if we're honest, it's very wet," he said.

Williams said weather events this year and over the last two years had taken a toll on farmers and others in rural communities.

"Morale started to really wane in farmers and with our rural residents and town residents, it's just really tough to be constantly dealing with weather warnings," he said.

Williams said with another week of wet weather ahead, people should get off the farm for a break if they could, and talk to someone if they were feeling anxious about the weather.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborne

SHARE ME

More Stories

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

Downer traffic manager Clinton Parsons said crews are working around the clock to restore access.

36 mins ago

4:12

SH2, SH35 closed near Gisborne as floods strike region

SH2, SH35 closed near Gisborne as floods strike region

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has reported 73 closed or restricted roads in the area.

12:28pm

Some Aucklanders still in limbo months after devastating floods

Some Aucklanders still in limbo months after devastating floods

10:28am

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Fri, Jun 23

5:27

WorkSafe blasts AFFCO over worker’s 'wholly avoidable' death

WorkSafe blasts AFFCO over worker’s 'wholly avoidable' death

Fri, Jun 23

Heavy rain to batter parts of NZ, flooding expected in Gisborne

Heavy rain to batter parts of NZ, flooding expected in Gisborne

Fri, Jun 23

4:58

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Fri, Jun 23

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Heavy rain to batter parts of NZ, flooding expected in Gisborne

Heavy rain to batter parts of NZ, flooding expected in Gisborne

Fri, Jun 23

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

24 mins ago

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

0:30

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

36 mins ago

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

4:12

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

8:13pm

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

7:56pm

Putin addresses nation as Prigozhin calls for armed rebellion

0:26

Putin addresses nation as Prigozhin calls for armed rebellion

7:35pm

Push for 'strong Green vote' in south at campaign launch

Push for 'strong Green vote' in south at campaign launch
1
2
3
4
5
6