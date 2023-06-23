New Zealand
1News

WorkSafe blasts AFFCO over worker’s 'wholly avoidable' death

3:25pm
Edwards was alone at the back of the blast freezer at the time of the incident.

Edwards was alone at the back of the blast freezer at the time of the incident. (Source: Google)

A meatworks has been sentenced after one of its East Coast workers died in "wholly avoidable" circumstances.

Alfred Edwards, 61, was attempting to free a jammed carton in a blast freezer at AFFCO's Wairoa plant in February 2020 when a steel frame full of offal cartons fell and crushed him to death.

AFFCO is owned by Talley's Group Limited, which 1News has investigated over safety concerns.

WorkSafe "has been taking a close look at Talley's Group of companies, due to a history of serious health and safety incidents".

In a statement today, WorkSafe said "poor risk management and a lack of worker engagement" were factors in Edwards' death.

Edwards was alone at the back of the blast freezer at the time of the incident.

Gisborne District Court Judge Warren Cathcart today said it was "a wholly avoidable event".

WorkSafe found the "company was aware cartons had jammed previously, and the freezer had not been maintained to modern safety standards", noting that "the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 applies to anywhere work is carried out, regardless of how often".

AFFCO reportedly said the freezer was only used intermittently.

"AFFCO had overarching health and safety procedures, but they weren't applied in practice," WorkSafe's head of specialist interventions Catherine Gardner said. "Having a written process but not following it is the same as having nothing at all.

"The investigation also found management didn't spend enough time talking to workers on the job, to hear about and fix any safety issues with this machine. Doing so could have averted this tragedy."

AFFCO decommissioned the freezer after Edwards' death.

"Edwards was described as a man with mana who has left a huge void," Gardner said.

"The death has been devastating for his immediate whānau, and the small Wairoa community."

And WorkSafe will continue to monitor Talley's "for some time".

"Talley's has acknowledged improvements were needed and has been proactively engaged throughout WorkSafe's interaction with them.

"We're being as thorough as possible in order to shift Talley's health and safety culture in a meaningful way that creates lasting change, and keeps people healthy and safe," Gardner said.

AFFCO New Zealand Limited was fined $502,500 over the death.

New ZealandGisborneCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

The heaviest falls are expected from 6pm tonight, with sustained rain until Sunday.

34 mins ago

Skipper convicted in Raglan boat capsize that caused serious injury

Skipper convicted in Raglan boat capsize that caused serious injury

A video of the boat's dangerous wave jumping attempt was described as "compelling viewing" in court.

3:38pm

0:30

'Nuisance' quad bike seized by Ngāruawāhia police

'Nuisance' quad bike seized by Ngāruawāhia police

2:15pm

Pike River: Remains of up to three miners located

Pike River: Remains of up to three miners located

12:30pm

Full video: More human remains discovered at Pike River

LIVE

Full video: More human remains discovered at Pike River

12:25pm

Luxury goods seized in $60m Auckland drug, money laundering ring

Luxury goods seized in $60m Auckland drug, money laundering ring

12:21pm

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

21 mins ago

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

34 mins ago

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

44 mins ago

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

4:00pm

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

3:55pm

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer
1
2
3
4
5
6