New Zealand
'Nuisance' quad bike seized by Ngāruawāhia police

16 mins ago
Quad bike which had been driving Ngāruawāhia residents up the wall.

Quad bike which had been driving Ngāruawāhia residents up the wall. (Source: Supplied)

Police executed a search warrant in Ngāruawāhia today, seizing a "nuisance" quad bike that has been causing issues in the town.

Sergeant Hayden Martin said that the quad bike had been doing burnouts in public areas and driving dangerously.

“Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk.”

Consistent public reporting was the reason for today’s seizure, said Martin.

“Police were able to put the last pieces of the puzzle together using information received from the community.

“The community has had enough, and we hope this reassures residents that police will continue to target dangerous and nuisance driving, and any offending will be investigated, and follow-up action will be taken.”

Police said anyone who observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is occurring should call 111.

